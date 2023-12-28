Banking-related scams surged over 2X in H1FY23 from last year: RBI Report

A recent report from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) highlighted a significant rise in fraud cases within the banking sector during the initial half of the preceding financial year. The report, titled " Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2022-23 ," emphasized the critical need to safeguard the banking and payments systems from the growing threats of fraud and data breaches stemming from cyber threats.

As many as 14,483 frauds involving an amount of ₹2,642 crore were reported in the first half of the current financial year, as compared to 5,396 cases ( ₹17,685 crore) in the same period a year ago.

Out of the total number of frauds, the card and internet segment surged to 12,069 cases, amounting to ₹630 crore during H1FY24, compared to 2,321 cases totaling ₹87 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the RBI report.

Frauds within the banking sector posed risks to reputation, operations, and overall business, potentially eroding customer trust and carrying implications for financial stability, according to the report.

Despite the surge in fraud cases, the total number of reported frauds by banks in 2022-23 declined to a six-year low. The average amount involved in fraud during this period was noted to be the lowest in a decade. The report indicated a decline in the average amount involved in frauds during 2022-23, with a concentration of cases in card or internet-related frauds.

Acknowledging the evolving risks faced by the banking system, the report emphasized the importance of building resilience through good governance and robust risk management practices.

