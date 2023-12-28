Banking-related scams surged over 2X in H1FY23 from last year: RBI Report
The RBI report highlighted the risks of fraud within the banking sector, including reputation and operational risks. Despite the surge in cases, the total number of reported frauds by banks declined to a six-year low.
A recent report from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) highlighted a significant rise in fraud cases within the banking sector during the initial half of the preceding financial year. The report, titled "Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2022-23," emphasized the critical need to safeguard the banking and payments systems from the growing threats of fraud and data breaches stemming from cyber threats.