Bankruptcy code deviated from goals, needs revision: Parliamentary panel

NEW DELHI: Various amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) may have altered its basic design, giving it a spin initially not thought of, a Parliamentary panel has said pointing to the low recovery rate and delays in resolution of cases. The report was tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance chaired by BJP leader Jayant Sinha also recommended that the pre-pack scheme, an informal alternative bankruptcy resolution scheme offered to small businesses, may be opened to bigger corporations too. The panel also suggested that the efforts to incorporate cross-border bankruptcy resolution provisions into IBC may be expedited.

The standing committee flagged in the report that haircuts taken by lenders are as much as 95% and more than 71% of the cases are pending for more than 180 days. These, the report said, point to a deviation from the original objectives of the Code as intended by the Parliament.

“The Committee, therefore, feels that the design and implementation of the Code as it has evolved needs to be revisited, particularly in the light of its original aims and objects," the report said.

IBC is one of the major reforms undertaken by the Narendra Modi administration, which helped India to improve its ease of doing business score in the World Bank’s rankings. However, in the last four years, the economic growth rate has been on a downturn with FY21 ending with a 7.3% contraction, which could not have been imagined at the time of rolling out the bankruptcy code in FY17 when the economy expanded at 8.2%.

The panel credited IBC for reducing the bankruptcy resolution time from 4.3 years in 2017 to 1.6 years in 2020 and for improving India’s ‘ease of doing business’ and ‘getting credit’ rank between 2017 and 2020. The panel, however, reminded that the fundamental aim of this statute was to secure creditor rights, which would lower borrowing costs and therefore the code needed greater clarity in purpose.

“Greater clarity in purpose is needed with regard to strengthening creditor rights through the mechanism devised in the Code, particularly considering the disproportionately large and unsustainable hair-cuts taken by the financial creditors over the years," the panel said. It also suggested that since the insolvency process has fairly matured now, there may be imperative to have a benchmark for the quantum of haircut, comparable to global standards.

The committee proposed a professional code for lenders who take over a company in distress given that the future of the business depends on lenders’ decisions. Also, the panel suggested that there should be a single self-regulatory agency for insolvency professionals rather than having multiple insolvency professional agencies set up by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Institute of Cost Accountants of India and Institute of Company Secretaries of India who enrol and regulate their own members.

The report also suggested a way to help out home buyers who wish to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against a builder but find it hard to mobilise 99 other home buyers needed for the process. As per a 2018 amendment to IBC, a minimum of 100 home buyers or 10% of the total flat purchasers are needed for initiating the process. The panel suggested that the builder may be required by rules to give details of its other customers once a home buyer decides to file for the builder’s bankruptcy resolution in a tribunal.

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the IBC (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that replaces an Ordinance issued in April rolling out the pre-pack resolution scheme for small businesses. This Bill was cleared by Lok Sabha on 28 July.

