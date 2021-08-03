Bankruptcy code deviated from goals, needs revision: Parliamentary panel

The report also suggested a way to help out home buyers who wish to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against a builder but find it hard to mobilise 99 other home buyers needed for the process. As per a 2018 amendment to IBC, a minimum of 100 home buyers or 10% of the total flat purchasers are needed for initiating the process. The panel suggested that the builder may be required by rules to give details of its other customers once a home buyer decides to file for the builder’s bankruptcy resolution in a tribunal.