Banks added 47% fewer credit cards in April than previous month

MUMBAI: The Indian banking system reported net additions of around 211,000 new credit cards in April, down 47% from the previous month, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) analysed by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Total credit card base rose 8.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 62.3 million as against a 7.5% y-o-y growth in March. Meanwhile, credit card spends fell 18% month-on-month to Rs59,400 crore in April, but surged a massive 183% on year due to a low base in April last year, the report said.

ICICI Bank reported the lowest decline of 12.5% month-on-month in April, while other major players reported a 15-21% dip, mostly a result of the lockdown in various states over the last few months.

Among major players, ICICI Bank reported strong growth of 18% y-o-y in outstanding cards, followed by IndusInd Bank (15.2%), RBL Bank (14.4%), and SBI Card (13.6%). Foreign players like Citi and American Express witnessed a 5.5% and 9.6% decline, respectively, Motilal Oswal said in the report.

“Monthly spends per card for the industry declined to ₹9,500 from an average of ₹10,500 over the past six months. This was primarily due to a decline in the number of transactions per card to 2.5 from an average of 2.8 over a similar period," it added.

Most players, the report said, saw a decline of Rs1,500-2,000 in spends per card, with HDFC Bank, American Express and Citi witnessing a higher decline of Rs2,800-3,800, while Kotak Mahindra Bank saw a modest dip.

“Credit Card spends moderated due to rising covid-19 cases and ensuing lockdowns, which would continue to reflect in May spends as well. However, a rising share of e-commerce transactions and a gradual recovery in other segments would enable spends to grow at a better pace in the medium term," it said.

