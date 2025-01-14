Industry
Banks added over ₹2 trillion more in deposits than loans in 2024
Summary
- When seen on a full-year basis, higher fresh deposits compared to loans in 2024 has pushed the incremental CD ratio to 89.5%, as against 94% in 2023. The CD ratio indicates how much of a bank’s deposit base is being utilized for loans.
MUMBAI : Banks in India added more deposits than loans last year, leading to a softening of the credit-deposit ratio, even as deposit growth failed to keep pace with advances, showed latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
