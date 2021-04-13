Banks, after bracing for disaster, are now ready for a boom
- Analysts expect banks to post a big increase in first-quarter profits, propelled by the release of rainy-day reserves
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The accelerating economic recovery is likely to boost bank profits.
Encouraged by government efforts to pump money into the economy and signs that Americans are spending more, the largest financial institutions are expected to release some of the rainy-day money they set aside after the coronavirus pandemic hit. That will offer a jolt to their income in the first three months of the year.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.