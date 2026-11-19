Mumbai - Banks alone cannot meet India's growing long-term financing requirements, and the country needs to increasingly mobilise capital from insurance companies, pension funds and capital markets to fund infrastructure and corporate expansion, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) secretary Arunish Chawla said on Thursday.

Speaking at the CII Financing Summit 2026, Chawla said banks were structurally limited in their ability to provide long-term financing because of the medium-term nature of their deposits and funding structures. The country would need to develop market-based financing mechanisms and bring more institutional capital into the financing ecosystem, he said.

"Depository corporations, or banks as you call them, can only go that far. Given the way their deposits, their nature of financing is structured, they tend to be more medium-term," Chawla said.

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He added that securing long-term financing and building the institutions to provide it would be a key challenge.

The comments come at a time when India's insurance industry has accumulated a substantial investment pool. Insurance companies held investments of ₹74.44 trillion as of March 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of India's Financial Stability Report, making them an important potential source of long-term institutional capital.

Chawla said it was important to bring long-term capital held by pension and insurance funds into market-based financing. This would require changes not only to institutions but also to the policy and regulatory frameworks governing capital deployment.

"It is paramount how we bring long-term capital through market-based financing and long-term capital that lies in our pension funds, in our insurance funds, which is now increasingly growing fast," he said.

He also flagged the need to develop India's fixed-income markets, arguing that the balance between equity and debt financing would be important for meeting the country's future investment requirements.

"How we develop the bond side, the fixed income side of our markets, and how we incentivise it vis-a-vis equity is going to be another very big challenge over the next 20 years," he said.

Beyond institutional capital, Chawla called for greater participation by domestic investors in India's alternative investment ecosystem, including venture capital and private equity. He said the country's Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) ecosystem remained relatively small compared with its mutual fund industry and needed greater participation from homegrown investors.

"This is where homegrown entrepreneurs, homegrown investors, we like to see Indians entering this space, not just FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors), in large numbers," he said.

He also outlined the need to build a financing ecosystem that supports companies through different stages of their lifecycle, from startup funding and expansion to listing, capital recycling and business restructuring.

On infrastructure financing, Chawla called for greater use of public-private partnerships and capital-market instruments such as infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) and real estate investment trusts (Reits).

He said the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) first public InvIT which was monetised and listed in March 2026, mobilised around ₹9,000 crore against a target of ₹6,500 crore.

A second public InvIT was in the works, he added.

Chawla also said Reits could help landowners unlock value from surplus and idle land without relinquishing ownership, allowing future rental revenues to be monetised and channelled into productive assets.

"Through Reits, the owner remains the owner of the land, but is able to put surplus and idle land to productive use, to capitalise the future rental revenues," he said.