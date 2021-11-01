Banks and NBFCs fuel higher consumer spending in India with easy credit

Businesses are expecting sales during Diwali -- the Hindu festival of lights -- will pick up to levels seen before the pandemic struck early last year. That is in part because financiers, sitting on a huge pile of excess cash, are eager to lend with outstanding consumer durable loans already at its highest since March 2020. Borrowers want to take advantage of record low interest rates, an improving labour market as lockdowns ease and a better economic outlook as vaccinations gather pace.