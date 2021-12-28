Banks are accelerating the digital shift with adoption of emerging technologies

Dabke: We need to look at how banks are making efficient use of technology. Some banks started their automation journey a few years ago, and there are others that are leap-frogging now. We should look at both journeys in a differentiated manner. Today, automation is the most relevant conversation around the table, and it is not in isolation. Digital technologies such as AI and ML are embedded to make the processes more efficient, provide faster time to market, and serve customers better. The digital journey of all banks is getting accelerated, and it is exciting to see how the next couple of years will emerge, where we as service providers get to participate and become an enabler.