Banks Are Risky. Silicon Valley Bank’s Risk Officer Was AWOL.

Before it had to be rescued by its rival UBS this week, Credit Suissegobbledrisk like it was raclette. At Silvergate Capital, which was burned by the crypto meltdown, the chief executive officer once tapped his son-in-law as the chief risk officer. At Signature Bank, which also crumbled amid depositor withdrawals, a senior KPMG auditor who had signed off on its clean bill of financial health was soon hired as its chief risk officer. All three banks failed, or nearly did, this month. And it wasn’t long ago that Sam Bankman-Friedtouted the risk management of crypto exchange FTX before he was charged with running one of the biggest frauds in financial history.