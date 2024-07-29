Banks see bad assets rise after long gap as agri, retail provisions surge
Summary
- Q1FY25 saw several banks and large NBFCs flagging a rise in delinquencies, especially in the agricultural, rural, microfinance and unsecured retail portfolios as collections and recoveries were hit by disruptions related to elections and heatwaves in parts of the country.
Mumbai: Non-performing assets (NPAs) are making banks uneasy again in the first quarter of FY25 even as their struggle to mobilise deposits continues. This has happened on the back of a surge in delinquencies for retail, microfinance and agriculture loan portfolios due to seasonal factors, as well as election-related disruptions.