“It is but obvious that recoveries cannot continue at the same pace as we have seen in the previous few years, so that has to come down and, therefore, reported credit costs will inch up as it is net-off recoveries. Issue is there has also been some pick up in stress in the unsecured segment," said Suresh Ganapathy, managing director and head of financial services research at Macquarie Capital, adding that the current levels were “too good to be true" and there is some element of overleveraging in the system.