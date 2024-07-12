Banks, at least, are making money from a turbulent world
- It is once again a good time to work on a trading desk
Working on a trading desk is perhaps the closest an office job can get to a sport. Focus and reflexes matter. On the other side of every trill of the phone or ding from a computer is a client who wants to trade. If ignored, they will hang up and call a competitor. Everyone is sweating, owing to the heat wafting up from stacks of computers whirring at capacity. On a busy day, it is impossible to leave the desk—making the job a feat of endurance. Just as sports teams use code to communicate their tactics, so do traders: “cable, a yard, mine, Geneva," translates to “Brevan Howard, a hedge fund, is buying £1bn and selling dollars." Mistakes cause swearing, shouting and sometimes the smashing of equipment.