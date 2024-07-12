Banks, at least, are making money from a turbulent world

Until recently, bankers hemmed and hawed about this bonanza. Was it too good to be true? Mediocre returns had endured for such a long time that they had grown cautious about extrapolating from a good quarter, or even a good year. Of course, 2020, a banner year, was an aberration, the logic went—there was hardly going to be another pandemic. Then 2021 was just as good. On earnings calls in early 2022 bank bosses were cautious. “None of us could have anticipated the environment that we have lived through over the last two years," said David Solomon of Goldman. “We in no way see that as a permanent environment that is going to continue at this pace." Jeremy Barnum of JPMorgan talked of “normalisation", followed by “modest growth". But the chaos of 2022 was just as good for trading and markets did not slow down in 2023. Stocks roared and bond yields collapsed in the final two months of the year. Given that expectations about central-bank policies are still swinging wildly, this year ought to end as another good one.