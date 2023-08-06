Banks, ATMs to reopen for limited time in Haryana's Nuh on trial basis from August 7

Banks, ATMs to reopen for limited time in Haryana's Nuh on trial basis from August 71 min read 06 Aug 2023, 08:26 PM IST
According to an order issued by District Magistrate on Sunday, it has been decided to open banks and ATMs on August 7 on a trial basis. Financial transactions in banks will take place from 11 am to 2 pm while ATMs will be open till 3 pm
Banks and ATMs will reopen on a trial basis in Nuh of Haryana on Monday following an order issued by the District Magistrate, PTI reported.
