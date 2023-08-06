Banks, ATMs to reopen for limited time in Haryana's Nuh on trial basis from August 7

Banks and ATMs will reopen on a trial basis in Nuh of Haryana on Monday following an order issued by the District Magistrate, PTI reported.

According to an order issued by District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata on Sunday, it has been decided to open banks and ATMs on August 7 on a trial basis. Financial transactions in banks will take place from 11 am to 2 pm while ATMs will be open till 3 pm, the PTI cited report.

District Magistrate Khadgata said normality is returning in the district and the situation is under control.

The financial institutions in Nuh, Tauru, Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka, Pingawan and municipal corporation areas will open for a short window on Monday, the official said

The report further said the government offices will function smoothly and employees can report their workplaces by showing their identity cards on August 7.

The report said the government on Sunday provided a free bus service to candidates going for CET examination centres in Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Karnal, Hisar and Panipat. The government further said this free bus service will be available for examinees on Monday as well. Five bus services were provided on routes such as Nuh-Alwar-Jaipur, Nuh-Alwar and Nuh-Gurugram.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government announced that mobile internet services will remain suspended in the Nuh district till August 8. As the conditions in the district remain critical and tense.

"Whereas, it has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioner Nub that the law and order situation has been reviewed and the conditions are still critical and tense in the district," the Haryana Home Secretary statement said.

A police spokesperson said 56 FIRs were registered and 147 people arrested following clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession on Monday. Six people were killed and 88 injured in the Nuh violence.