MUMBAI: Bad loans are expected to rise to 11-11.5% of banks' total advances by March 2021 from 9.6% estimated in March this year, said rating agency Crisil.

This will be the result of sharply lower recoveries and rising slippages, it said.

That apart, non-performing assets (NPAs) are expected to swell for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), as well, with microfinance, micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) loans and developer funding witnessing the sharpest spike.

“Asset quality deterioration will, however, remain moderate in housing loans and gold finance with less than 50 basis points (bps) increase in NPAs. Poor credit growth, including retails loans, along with rising NPAs and credit costs will singe banks and NBFCs," said Crisil.

The rating agency said retail loan growth is expected to slump to its lowest level in a decade and the significant de-growth in underlying assets will affect the segment. Crisil pointed out that sales of new housing units and passenger cars are expected to drop 45% and 25% respectively in FY21. Moreover, while sale of two-wheelers could fall 22%, consumer durables sales could decline 17% in FY21.

Mint reported on 29 April that Indian lenders who have been for several years now pivoting towards retail loans could see a shift towards corporate credit, at least in the near term, as a result of the covid-19 shock to the economy. As companies start production after the lockdown, they would require working capital to tide over the after-effects of this disruption. While demand for capital expenditure is not expected to revive anytime soon, working capital loans will still be needed.

Share Via