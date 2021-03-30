Banks better equipped to deal with second wave of covid-19

MUMBAI: Having created a war chest of provisions and other buffers, banks seem well-equipped to take on the second wave of covid-19.

A report by ICICI Securities pointed out that proactiveness, resilience and agility displayed by financiers to deal with the first phase of the pandemic gives confidence in their preparedness for the second wave.

“Banks have created a warchest of liquidity, deposits, capital and credit contingency buffers, to bear the brunt of economic and credit cycle disruption. Buffers and adaptability would ensure there is no long-drawn effect on earnings outlook," said analysts at ICICI Securities in a note on 29 March.

According to the report, banks are carrying cumulative provisioning buffer, including specific coverage, standard asset provisioning and covid-related buffer, of 2-5% of their advances. This, it said, seems sufficient to take care of the stress pool of 4-8%.

That apart, lenders have also built robust, sustainable and granular deposit franchise as reflected in their 10-15% year-on-year (y-o-y) and 2-5% sequential growth in current account and savings account (CASA) deposits for private banks. The report said CASA ratio expanded 2-4% in a single quarter and given accelerated deposit traction, surplus liquidity and comfortable tier-1 capital, banks have sufficient ammunition to bear the brunt of economic disruption.

India is in the midst of a second wave of covid-19, with cases rising unabated in some states. Announcement of partial lockdown, night curfew, restricted economic activities in most credit-centric states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh pose risks to businesses and consumer confidence and may reduce collections, the report said. Banking sector’s exposure in states affected by the second wave is over 40% of the total exposure, it said.

