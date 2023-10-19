Banks better prepared to manage hardening of yields: RBI bulletin

Mumbai: The banking sector appears to be well prepared in the current phase of hardening of yields as the timely creation of investment fluctuation reserve (IFR) provides adequate buffers to withstand trading loss, according to an article in RBI's latest monthly bulletin released on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The investment fluctuation reserve (IFR) is created by transferring the gains realised on sale of investments. It enables banks to maintain an adequate reserve to protect against increase in yields on their balance sheet in the future.

According to the article titled ‘Impact of G-sec yield movement on bank profitability in India’, IFR touched 2.2% of Held for Trading (HFT) and Available for Sale (AFS) portfolio by end-March 2022 at the system level. This happened with falling yields and resultant higher trading profits resulting in higher transfer of funds to IFR. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, with sharp rise in G-Sec yields and fall in bond prices in Q1FY23, banks recorded treasury losses in their trading book to the tune of 4.9% of their operating profit.

However, at the system level, scheduled commercial banks or SCBs managed to maintain their IFR above 2% which reached 2.7% by March 2023.

“Going forward, strengthening of risk management practices and internal controls by banks remains of paramount importance. Deepening of interest rate derivatives market also assumes significance in mitigating the adverse movements in interest rates on bank portfolios by encouraging the participation of banks for hedging and neutralising large changes in yields," the article said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

