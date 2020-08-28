Banks Board Bureau recommends Dinesh Khara as SBI Chairman

Khara is also credited with successfully completing the merger of SBI with its five associate banks and Bhartiya Mahila Bank. Prior to being appointed as the managing director of SBI, Khara was the chief executive of SBI Funds Management Pvt Limited (SBIMF). According to the website of SBI General Insurance, as a general manager in the associates and subsidiaries department of SBI Corporate Centre, Khara worked closely with the operational and strategy issues of various non-banking subsidiaries of SBI. He has also worked in the bank’s Chicago office and was associated with the overseas acquisition of Indian Ocean International Bank Mauritius (now SBI Mauritius) during his stint in the overseas expansion wing of its International Banking Group.