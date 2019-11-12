New Delhi: The Banks Board Bureau on Tuesday recommended names of three people to be appointed as managing director and chief executive officer at three public sector banks. They are Sanjeev Chadha for Bank of Baroda (BoB), L.V. Prabhakar for Canara Bank and Atanu Kumar Das for Bank of India (BoI).

The Bureau is an autonomous body under the government tasked with improving corporate governance at public sector banks, building capacities and recommending selection of chiefs at the PSU banks. The finance ministry will take the final decision on the appointments in consultation with the Prime Minister’s Office.

As per a decision announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 30 August, the government will merge Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank. Last year, the government had approved the merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with BoB that became effective April 1 this year.

P.S. Jayakumar ceased to be BoB's MD & CEO with effect from 12 October, 2019 upon expiry of his term.

On Monday, BoB shares on BSE closed nearly 3% higher at ₹96.50. Shares of Bank of India and Canara Bank ended the day with gains of around 1% each at ₹67.10 and ₹203.60 respectively. Markets were shut on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.