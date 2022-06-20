A major revamp awaits at Banks Board Bureau2 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 12:23 AM IST
Centre may widen BBB ambit to include the insurance sector
Centre may widen BBB ambit to include the insurance sector
NEW DELHI : The finance ministry is working to expand and relaunch the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) by bringing in more representatives from the insurance sector, two people aware of the matter said. The move aims to legally empower the body to recommend candidates for public sector insurers, and accelerate top-level hiring at all state-run financial institutions.