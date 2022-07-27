Banks’ boards must engage more to address climate concerns: RBI

Banks’ boards must engage more to address climate concerns: RBI2 min read . 10:38 PM IST
Banks must set up mechanisms at the board or management level to supervise and scale up initiatives in climate risk and sustainability, the Reserve Bank of India said in a report on Wednesday.
Key performance indicators (KPIs) on climate risk, sustainability, and ESG (environmental, social and governance), should be part of the performance evaluation of top management officials, it added.
The observations were part of a report based on a survey at leading scheduled commercial banks by RBI in January.
“Board-level engagement on climate risks and sustainable finance is inadequate. In about a third of the banks that were surveyed, the responsibility for overseeing initiatives related to climate risk and sustainability was to be assigned," RBI said in the report.
It said banks must urgently embed climate factors into their risk management frameworks. While most surveyed foreign banks said they had an internal strategy to integrate climate concerns in their risk management framework, two out of 12 public sector banks and four out of 16 private sector banks said they have put in place an internal strategy to manage this issue.
RBI said banks must engage with corporate customers and encourage them to decarbonize and reduce financed emissions. Only one in three banks said they have initiated discussions with large corporate borrowers, while the rest said they will initiate discussions within the next 12 months, it said.
The survey also found that both public and private banks are behind foreign banks in mobilizing new capital or setting a target for incremental lending and investments for sustainable finance. RBI said: “Response to climate change will require intensive capital mobilization. Emerging markets need around $94.8 trillion to help transition to a net-zero economy by 2060. India alone will need $17.77 trillion for the above purpose," it added
While all surveyed foreign banks and most private sector banks have developed an ESG strategy, PSU banks and other private banks are yet to do so. A majority of the banks did not have a separate business unit or vertical for sustainability and ESG-related initiatives, the report said. “Banks need to invest significantly in capacity building of their staff on climate risk, ESG and sustainable finance. They will require dedicated resources in this area to successfully tap the opportunities arising from climate change, sustainable finance and growing focus on ESG."