Banks’ Bond Losses Caused the Crisis. Now the Crisis Is Reversing the Losses.
- Bond yields have fallen since SVB’s failure, trimming unrealized losses at lenders including Bank of America
The ripple effects of the banking crisis are reversing one of the problems that sparked it.
The ripple effects of the banking crisis are reversing one of the problems that sparked it.
Rising rates over the past year saddled banks with losses on their massive portfolios of bonds. Those losses helped sink Silicon Valley Bank last month. But since that failure sparked turmoil across the banking sector, falling bond yields have narrowed those losses.
Rising rates over the past year saddled banks with losses on their massive portfolios of bonds. Those losses helped sink Silicon Valley Bank last month. But since that failure sparked turmoil across the banking sector, falling bond yields have narrowed those losses.
Bank of America Corp., which released its first-quarter earnings Tuesday, is the latest to benefit. The bank is still deeply underwater on its bonds that it is holding to maturity, but unrealized losses shrunk by $9.5 billion from three months ago and $17.1 billion from six months ago, when rates were peaking.
The bank posted a profit of $8.16 billion in the first quarter, up 15% from a year earlier. Revenue rose 13% to $26.26 billion.
Bank of America was one of the biggest buyers of government-backed bonds when rates were super low during the height of the pandemic. The bank needed a place to stow extra deposits when consumers and businesses were flush with cash and demand for loans was tepid.
“The portfolio is there as a store of value while we grow loans," finance chief Alastair Borthwick said on a call with reporters Tuesday.
But when the Federal Reserve jacked up interest rates last year, the prices of those bonds fell. The bank said that it would hold most of those securities until they mature, which means that it doesn’t expect to sell the bonds at a loss. But unrealized losses spiked.
Such losses on Bank of America’s held-to-maturity bond portfolio grew to more than $116 billion at the end of September, meaning that if it hypothetically had to recognize those losses, it would erase 43% of its total equity. That is the difference between assets and liabilities, and it is typically considered to be a cushion that can absorb losses.
After the banking turmoil began, bond yields dropped sharply. Between March 9, the day before SVB failed, and the end of the quarter, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell 0.43 percentage point to 3.49%. It edged up to 3.59% on Monday.
That yield, which is the benchmark for many types of bonds stowed in banks’ securities portfolios, has been falling largely because the banking turmoil heightened fears of a recession.
In turn, unrealized losses have been shrinking. Bank of America said Tuesday that unrealized losses on its held-to-maturity portfolio had shrunk to $99.08 billion, or 35% of equity. The losses are shrinking because rates are falling and because some of the bonds are maturing.
Bank of America’s unrealized bond losses were recently bigger than any other large bank, The Wall Street Journal reported, but other banks have unrecognized losses too. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had unrealized losses on its held-to-maturity portfolio of almost $31 billion at the end of March, according to its latest earnings. That is down from more than $40 billion at the end of September.
The entire industry had some $620 billion of unrealized losses on their bond portfolios at the end of last year, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
SVB’s portfolio was more lopsided than those of its larger competitors.
At the end of September, SVB’s $15.9 billion in unrealized losses on its bond portfolio were greater than its $15.8 billion in shareholder equity. That gave it very little breathing room to avoid selling bonds at a loss if it needed to, say, meet customer withdrawals.
SVB’s deposit base also turned out to be especially flighty. When its tech-focused customers got wind of the bank’s rickety financial state, they pulled more than $40 billion in deposits in a single day. Deposits at big lenders such as Bank of America and JPMorgan have proven far more stable. Both added deposits after SVB’s failure sparked a run on a number of smaller banks.