Banks borrow $164.8 bn from Fed in rush to backstop liquidity2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 03:01 AM IST
Banks borrowed a combined $164.8 billion from two Federal Reserve backstop facilities in the most recent week, a sign of escalated funding strains in the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank’s failure.
