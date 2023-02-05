Banks borrow unsecured cash at record clip while deposits flee
- Deposits at U.S. lenders fell in two consecutive quarters last year for the first time in over a decade
Banks were chasing away deposits during the depths of the pandemic. Now, some are paying higher rates to shore up cash.
Borrowing in the federal-funds market hit $120 billion on Jan. 27, the highest one-day total in Federal Reserve data going back to 2016. Activity in fed funds—used by banks and government-backed lenders to exchange cash reserves parked at the Fed—surged throughout the past year when the central bank raised interest rates at the fastest pace in decades.
Some banks are scrambling to borrow, looking to improve their liquidity and satisfy regulatory requirements while customers pull cash from savings accounts in search of higher-yielding products.
The typical fed-funds trade involves a Federal Home Loan Bank, or FHLB, lending cash overnight to a commercial bank. The government-sponsored entities, designed to support mortgage lending during the Great Depression, can’t earn interest by leaving funds at the Fed as banks can, so they lend their excess cash to banks without requiring securities to back the loan.
The identities of the banks involved aren’t public. Traditionally, most borrowers have been foreign banks looking to make a few extra bucks by borrowing cheaply in fed funds, then leaving that cash at the Fed to earn more interest. Now, more U.S. banks are dipping in, according to Bank of America, likely because such borrowing is looked upon favorably by regulators.
Aggressive bidding by a subset of commercial banks has jacked up the cost of the priciest fed-funds transactions, New York Fed data show. The highest borrowing rates are 0.15 percentage point above the Fed’s target range—now between 4.5% and 4.75%—and more than 0.3 point from the median, or the effective fed-funds rate. Essentially all trades were priced below the target range until October, before which no measurable portion had breached it since March 2020.
The fed-funds rate is the benchmark for borrowing costs across the economy. Fed officials set a target range for the rate to trade within, but daily trading determines the rate each day. If liquidity dries up substantially, the rate could surge, putting stress on banks’ and companies’ ability to fund their operations.
“Banks will tell you they don’t want to compete for funding," said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. rates strategy at Bank of America Global Research. “But the Fed wants to tighten financial conditions, and this is one way to do that."
U.S. banks bled deposits at the fastest rate on record in the second and third quarters of last year, according to the most recently available Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data that goes back to 1984. Deposits fell by $206 billion to $19.357 trillion in the third quarter, extending the second quarter’s $370 billion decline. That marked the first time since 2010 that there were two consecutive quarters of declines.
Community banks are struggling most to match the higher rates offered by Treasurys and money-market funds, losing customers to those products. Many lenders are regularly tapping FHLB advances, longer-term borrowings backed by high-quality securities, and to some extent the Fed’s emergency lending facility—the discount window—to get cash onto their balance sheet.
To be sure, the uptick in fed-funds borrowing may result from home-loan banks keeping cash readily available in case members need advances, according to Blake Gwinn, RBC Capital Markets’ head of U.S. rates strategy.
Because banks are demanding longer-term loans at the highest rate since early 2020, FHLBs would rather keep their cash invested in daily products, rather than locking it up in harder-to-access securities, he added.
Even if a few banks are paying up for funding, “I don’t think we are seeing flashing red lights that things are getting tight," Mr. Gwinn said.
The ability of Canada’s five biggest banks, which are among the largest foreign banks, to handle a potential bank run is hovering around prepandemic levels, based on their liquidity-coverage ratios. A recent European Banking Authority study of hundreds of banks on the continent showed that none had run afoul of regulators’ liquidity measures as of June 2022.
Even after a notable deterioration in deposits, and therefore liquidity, in the first half of 2022, the average bank was more than able to withstand potential turmoil, the study found.
Banks were overwhelmed by depositors as recently as last year. One solution was to push clients into money-market funds. Now, banks compete with those funds for customers’ business.
“This is a feature, not a bug," of the Fed running down its balance sheet, said Mr. Gwinn.
