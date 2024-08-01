Banks face extended period of deposit pain as customers change saving habits

Indian banks, grappling with a deepening deposit crunch even after offering higher interest rates in some categories to lure the savings of customers, appear to be resigned to a new normal.

With credit growth outpacing deposit growth despite higher interest rates, and a structural shift in the savings habits of customers - who now prefer higher-yielding investments - the proportion of current and savings account (CASA) deposits at banks has shrunk, a situation that may persist for some time.

Amitabh Chaudhry, chief executive officer of Axis Bank, noted during the earnings call that as deposit rates remain high, credit growth is expected to converge with the level of deposit growth of about 13% in FY25.

As savers flock to higher-yielding investments, credit growth has outpaced deposit growth. The share of low-cost current and savings accounts (CASA) deposits for most banks that have declared their fiscal first quarter results has fallen by up to six percentage points year-on-year and three percentage points sequentially to range from 29% to 43% as of 30 June. One percentage point equals 100 basis points (bps).

State Bank of India managing director Ashwini Kumar Tewari said last week that though the system-level CASA ratio is about 40%, the actual share of low-cost deposits with banks just over 30%, considering the sweep facilities (where funds are automatically transferred from one account to another) and high savings rates on certain deposits. This, he added, puts pressure on banks to meet their funding requirements.

Healthy margins

A robust CASA ratio is crucial for banks and signifies access to funds at lower cost—essential to offer competitive loan rates while maintaining healthy interest margins.

While current account deposits do not offer interest, lenders have increased rates on certain high-value savings accounts and fixed deposits. As a result, the cost of deposits for banks has increased by 4-5 bps on-year to 4.8-6.5% for Q1, impacting margins.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das recently said that slower growth in deposits relative to credit expansion could "expose the system to structural liquidity issues."

“The current regulatory concern stems from the fact that there could be structural changes happening which banks need to recognise and, accordingly, devise their strategies," Das said, adding that this necessitates continuous improvement in credit underwriting standards and risk pricing.

Das said the increased reliance on alternative funding sources such as short-term borrowings and certificates of deposit makes banks more sensitive to interest rate fluctuations and complicates liquidity risk management.

Cost of deposit dilemma

As of 28 June, bank deposits were up 11.1% year-on-year, lower than the 17.4% growth in credit. A significant portion of the deposit growth was driven by time or fixed deposits, reflecting customers' preference for higher yielding investments.

“It is customer first and the customer’s choice. You cannot swim against the tide. If a customer wants higher returns, it is but logical," said Shanti Ekambaram, deputy MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank. “They are not only putting money into MFs (mutual funds) but are also going to term deposits. We are seeing a big rise in the banking segment term deposits."

Systemic liquidity conditions have also affected recent deposit dynamics. HDFC Bank's chief financial officer, Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, said tight liquidity conditions coupled with a “cyclical" rundown in current account balances as businesses utilised their funds, contributed to tempered deposit growth during the first quarter.

However, there was also a marked shift in customer behaviour, with HDFC Bank's time deposits growing 24% year-on-year and 3% quarter-on-quarter, indicating a shift towards higher returns.

Axis Bank's chief financial officer, Puneet Sharma, acknowledged that while conditions might improve as government spending increases, the bank will need to “stay competitive as far as rates are concerned."

Credit growth under pressure

The deposit crunch has also been exacerbated by the recent regulatory proposal for stricter Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) requirements for banks – the level of liquid assets they need to maintain to meet possible cash outflows.

“The regulation would force banks to rely more on granular and stable deposits, inherently deterring fast growth," Kotak Institutional Equities noted in a report. This would likely lead banks to slow growth while keeping net interest margins stable because raising deposit rates to attract funds may not be effective if all banks follow suit.

The impact on credit growth is already visible. While these LCR norms are yet to be rolled out, the impact of systemic conditions is already visible on credit growth.

CareEdge Ratings said in a report that credit and deposit inflows over the past three and six months showed that incremental credit offtake has lagged behind deposit growth. The credit-to-deposit ratio from January 2024 is about 70%, and from March 2024, about 54%. CareEdge noted that bank credit offtake could “face challenges and is likely to be tepid for the year."

As of 12 July, bank deposits were up 11.3% year-on-year compared with the 11.1% rise in the previous fortnight but still trailing credit growth. Growth in advances slowed to 14% from 17.4% as of June-end.

In addition to offering higher rates, banks are looking to overcome the deposit crunch through other ways. While HDFC Bank and Federal Bank said the focus remains on granular deposit accretion through branch expansion, Kotak Bank has been highlighting its short-tenure savings product ‘ActivMoney,’ which offers rates that are higher than savings accounts but lower than term deposits.

Federal Bank reported good growth in non-resident (NR) deposits in Q1, following several initiatives. NRI deposits for the bank increased by 9% year-on-year and 1.5-2% quarter-on-quarter.

“People are using their money more judiciously, but banks and bankers must figure out how to serve and price better, gain customer consideration, and market share. The structural story of how people engage with money is changing right under our noses," said Shyam Srinivasan, CEO of Federal Bank, while announcing the bank's results.

“The war for deposits as we knew it in the years gone by will certainly be there," he said, emphasising that higher intensity and competition will persist and warrant that banks find ways to become more meaningful by means of distribution, product quality, service and pricing.