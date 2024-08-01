Industry
Banks face extended period of deposit pain as customers change saving habits
Anshika Kayastha 5 min read 01 Aug 2024, 03:05 PM IST
SummaryWith interest rates yet to ease, banks are bracing for a lower level of current and savings account (CASA) deposits on a prolonged basis because customers prefer higher-yielding investment alternatives.
Indian banks, grappling with a deepening deposit crunch even after offering higher interest rates in some categories to lure the savings of customers, appear to be resigned to a new normal.
