MUMBAI : Indian banks are increasingly packaging loans with other instruments to prevent erosion of business at a time corporate customers are increasingly seeking finance outside the traditional banking system through equity and bonds.

Alongside traditional working capital and term lending, lenders are offering to invest in corporate bonds, helping customers raise external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and even buying their equity shares, two bankers said on condition of anonymity.

State Bank of India (SBI) recently invested ₹100 crore in JSW Cement Ltd, part of the $13 billion JSW Group, through compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS), which would be converted to common shares at a later date.

“Today, banks have adequate headroom for equity investments. With regard to SBI-JSW transaction, ₹100 crore is quite a small amount, given the balance sheet size of the corporate group. The idea here is also to be part of the equity upside in the company and not just rely on the interest income from loans," one of the two bankers cited above said.

Corporate borrowing has been muted for the past couple of years, with companies repaying an estimated ₹2 trillion of debt in the period. Bankers said corporate banking is changing, and it is up to lenders how they adjust their strategies to suit the needs of large borrowers. While loans to individuals have kept loan growth steady, there are concerns that margins are shrinking because of the intense competition in the retail loan business.

“From a bank’s perspective, it is not credit alone. We have to invest in bonds and equity and participate in foreign fundraises as well. Top-notch customers have the wherewithal to approach those markets, and those rated ‘AA’ and ‘AAA’ will be able to raise money at and rates lower than what we offer on loans," the first banker said.

However, lenders are hopeful that corporate lending will recover as capital expenditure plans stabilize over the next few quarters. Borrowers who turned to the commercial paper market due to abundant liquidity would be back once interest rates rise, they said.

Banks’ aggregate equity investments rose to ₹84,565 crore as of 22 October from ₹79,085 crore as of 26 March, showed data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The second banker cited above said he expects equity and bond investments in some large corporates to increase in the coming months as more banks realize they cannot afford to be left behind. “In the current scenario, large borrowers will seek better margins from banks. By clubbing some instruments with loans, we can ensure that our yields and the risk-adjusted return on capital is healthy," the second banker said.

Industry executives feel there is room for corporate credit growth despite the lack of enthusiasm over the last two years. SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said on 22 December that the bank credit to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio is at about 56% and credit and market debt to GDP is about 90%, leaving space for growth.

“If you look at some developed markets such as the US, it (debt to GDP) would be as high as 200% of the GDP ratio. So, I am trying to draw your attention to the fact that there is a huge scope for further raising of debt by corporates to support their economic activities," Khara said.

