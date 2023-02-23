Banks can see rise in bad loans from retail, small businesses: SBI
- SBI managing director Ashwini Kumar Tiwari said: 'We cannot have a system where we have a 20% growth year-on-year on MSME and retail and then an NPA (ratio) which will remain below 1% for retail'
State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, on Thursday said that Indian banks are expected to see an increase in bad loans in the retail and small business segments from its recent low levels.
