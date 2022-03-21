Banks can trump fintech as zero-rate era ends

Newer players also can adopt different funding models. Upstart Holdings works with banks to enable them to make loans using its artificial-intelligence underwriting technology; its funding costs are in effect their funding costs. Some online consumer lenders have even become deposit takers themselves: LendingClub acquired a bank and is now using deposits to fund loans. The same roughly $3 billion in loan origination volume in the fourth quarter earned nearly $30 million more than it did in the same period in 2019.

