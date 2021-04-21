Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >Banks closed in these cities on account of Ram Navami. Full list here

Banks closed in these cities on account of Ram Navami. Full list here

Premium
Banks closed in these cities on account of Ram Navami.
1 min read . 07:51 AM IST Staff Writer

However, there are certain states where Ram Navami is not observed as a national holiday

Banks will remain closed in most parts of the country on the occasion of Ram Navami today (April 21). Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess, are offered gifts and Prasad (sweet).

Banks will remain closed in most parts of the country on the occasion of Ram Navami today (April 21). Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess, are offered gifts and Prasad (sweet).

List of cities where banks will remain closed on the account of Ram Navami according to RBI holiday calendar

TRENDING STORIES See All

List of cities where banks will remain closed on the account of Ram Navami according to RBI holiday calendar

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla.

However, there are certain states where Ram Navami is not observed as a national holiday.

Ram Navami: List of cities where banks will remain open today according to RBI holiday calendar

Aizawl, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram

Apart from today, banks will remain closed on 24 and 25 April also.

24 April - Fourth Saturday

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

25 April - Sunday

The banks are closed but the customers can avail online banking services, mobile banking, and ATMs will also remain functional.

Meanwhile, Indian stock market (both BSE and NSE) are shut today on account of Ram Navami festival. As per the BSE India official website, trading in equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB segment will remain suspended on 21st April 2021. Trading at commodity, currency derivative segment and interest rate derivative segment will also remain suspended today, the website said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.