Banks tap consultants to meet RBI's cyber gap review deadline

Shouvik DasShayan Ghosh
5 min read12 Jun 2026, 05:30 AM IST
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In April, the RBI had given banks two months to come up with a board-approved review on their cyber security gaps and a time-bound action plan.(Reuters)
Summary
Indian banks are turning to consultants to identify vulnerabilities that advanced AI models could exploit as they race to meet an RBI deadline by end-June. The exercise highlights growing concerns that AI could make sophisticated cyberattacks faster, cheaper and harder to defend against.

Mumbai: Top Indian banks are racing to gauge how vulnerable they are to cyber attacks backed by artificial intelligence (AI) models such as Claude Mythos, seeking help from consultants to submit a report to the regulator by the month end deadline, industry executives said. Engaging experts is crucial for them due to paucity of skilled AI engineers within the banks.

In April, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had given banks two months to come up with a board-approved review on their cyber security gaps and a time-bound action plan. They were also asked to formulate a comprehensive AI governance and security framework.

Also Read | A delicate balancing act for the RBI in an uncertain world

Consultancy firms such as EY and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) are working with banks to identify gaps in their systems that could be exploited by these AI models, the executives said.

“Banks in India do not have access to Mythos right now. At EY, we have built our own equivalent using several frontier AI models, and are assisting banks to conduct vulnerability assessments,” said Pratik Shah, national financial services leader at EY India.

Shah said the financial services sector by itself is in various stages of preparedness and will require significant time and investment to respond to Mythos. This, he said, will require building AI capabilities and strengthening cyber operations in areas such as vulnerability management, patching, incident management, etc.

“Smaller banks may face additional considerations in preparing for these types of threats,” he said.

The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA)—a lobby body for banks in India—has also been directed by the government to push this agenda and form a committee to look into the matter.

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“Though current conversations rose due to Mythos, it is important to understand that AI threats rising out of sophisticated algorithms had come to the forefront well before that,” said Deep Narayan Mukherjee, partner and director for risk management and data science at BCG India.

Mukherjee said while AI is adept at recognizing cyber vulnerabilities, inflicting a cyber attack from these vulnerabilities may not be as easy. The bigger threat, he said, is that AI has significantly reduced the cost of a sophisticated cyber attack. “This is the main threat that organizations face today. Therefore, a single lapse in proactive security postures in businesses can turn out to be very costly for them,” he said.

Mukherjee declined to comment on whether BCG India is working with banks on this particular project. However, two senior industry executives directly familiar with the matter told Mint that BCG India is a key consultant for most of the top public and private-sector banks, as well as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in terms of understanding Mythos and related AI cyber security risks.

Released on 7 April 2026, Claude Mythos is a proprietary AI platform built by Anthropic tuned specifically to discover cyber vulnerabilities in companies, in an attempt to showcase frontier AI's top cyber risks.

“Consultancies are creating AI models that closely replicate what Anthropic’s Claude Mythos can do, and are using them to soak-test if banks have clear vulnerabilities in their IT systems,” said the first of the two executives cited above.

The executive said that such testing helps identify the gaps in security, and banks are working proactively to establish a process through which they can promptly patch gaps in systems.

“Everyone’s wary of a potential future cyber incident that becomes frontline news, for that would lead to losses for consumers as well as institutions themselves,” the executive said.

Emails sent to large banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, remained unanswered. An email to RBI did not elicit a response.

Jayant Saran, partner, forensic and financial crime at Deloitte had, in a conversation with Mint last month, said most financial institutions in India struggle with the kind of internal resources they have in cyber security.

“Most chief information security officers today carry managerial expertise, and not of cyber engineering. Given AI’s sophisticated nature, what financial institutions today need are top-tier engineers who can use foundational AI models and applications to identify gaps in the system, and devise a mechanism to identify them. This is what India lacks at the moment,” Saran said.

Both RBI and the government have been pushing banks to boost their cyber defences. In fact, RBI deputy governor Swaminathan J. told reporters on 5 June that the issue has been engaging the attention of the government as well as financial sector inter-regulatory forums.

Cyber security companies, too, are seeing increasing interest from India, led by the banking sector. In an interview with Mint, B.J. Jenkins, president of the US-headquartered cyber security firm Palo Alto Networks, said India’s financial services industry today serves as one of its biggest sectoral clients, and that the sector is building increased preparedness against AI threats.

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“A lot of regulations coming up in the financial services industry, where we serve many top-tier clients in India, are really strong," Jenkings said. "When we’re thinking of developing products today, India has some of the most advanced regulations in cyber resilience, access to data and sovereignty.”

As per a report by BCG and the Data Security Council of India last month, India saw over 493,000 cyber attacks and breaches on banks in calendar year 2025—more than double from 2022, the year when generative AI became a household name with OpenAI's ChatGPT. On an average, a single breach cost $2.5 million, and took a recovery time of 263 days.

About the Authors

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years as a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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