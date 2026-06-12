Banks tap consultants to meet RBI's cyber gap review deadline

Mumbai: Top Indian banks are racing to gauge how vulnerable they are to cyber attacks backed by artificial intelligence (AI) models such as Claude Mythos, seeking help from consultants to submit a report to the regulator by the month end deadline, industry executives said. Engaging experts is crucial for them due to paucity of skilled AI engineers within the banks.
In April, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had given banks two months to come up with a board-approved review on their cyber security gaps and a time-bound action plan. They were also asked to formulate a comprehensive AI governance and security framework.
Consultancy firms such as EY and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) are working with banks to identify gaps in their systems that could be exploited by these AI models, the executives said.