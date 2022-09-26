Banks could get nudged out of leveraged lending

Some sizable recent deals, such as for Avalara and Zendesk, have been supported by private credit, and firms such as Blackstone or Blue Owl Capital can write increasingly big checks directly to borrowers, bypassing the need for a bank to parcel out the debt. Private debt funds had some $1.25 trillion in assets under management globally as of the end of last year, up nearly 50% from the end of 2019, according to Preqin. About $400 billion of that was dry powder, or undeployed capital.