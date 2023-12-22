Banks’ deposit growth at 13%, lowers gap with credit growth; tight liquidity a challenge, says Jefferies
One of the positive trends over the past year has been the 300 bps improvement in deposit growth to 13% YoY, highest in 6 years. This is aided by improved GDP growth and shift to financial savings against gold and land, Jefferies said in a report.
The rise in bank deposit growth to 13%, which is highest in 6 years, has lowered the gap with credit growth. However, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintaining liquidity tight, securing funds for growth is a key challenge for banks, Jefferies said.
Next Story
₹1,095.40.07%
₹1,686.4-0.38%
₹1,003.65-0.19%
₹89.83-0.58%
₹643.9-0.02%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message