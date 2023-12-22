The rise in bank deposit growth to 13%, which is highest in 6 years, has lowered the gap with credit growth. However, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintaining liquidity tight, securing funds for growth is a key challenge for banks, Jefferies said.

One of the positive trends over the past year has been the 300 bps improvement in deposit growth to 13% YoY, highest in 6 years. This is aided by improved GDP growth and shift to financial savings against gold and land, Jefferies said in a report.

With this, the wedge between banks’ credit and deposit growth has halved from more than 700 bps last year to 300 bps now. Still, the gap is negative and securing funds for growth will remain a key challenge for lenders, it noted.

Jefferies’ recent meetings with various banks over the past weeks indicated little visibility on easing liquidity. Hence, banks continue to focus on ramping-up retail deposit mobilisation at branches, offering higher rates and factoring slightly slower loan growth in their business plans.

Meanwhile, analysts expect the inflow of $20 billion foreign liquidity into G-Secs to help ease some liquidity pressures through a combination of new money supply and unwind of aggressive investing in G-Secs by foreign banks in India, whose investment book is growing by 50% YoY.

It noted that the larger banks continue to offer lower rates across categories of deposits. Term deposit rates of some larger banks are lower than savings deposit rates for some smaller banks.

For example, some smaller private banks are offering interest rates of 7-7.5% on savings deposits which compares with peak term deposit rate of 7-7.2% for larger banks.

Hence for larger banks, analysts at Jefferies expect to see a sharper fall in Casa ratio (as the gap between term deposit and savings rate is 350 bps), as they are adopting a more practical approach to pricing.

Jefferies believes that lower net interest margins (NIMs) arising from rise in term deposit cost and fall in Casa ratio can be a risk to margins from here on as well.

“However, we feel that drag to be slower and banks may be able to compensate for some impact through slower growth in opex and lower credit costs," it said.

