MUMBAI: Indian banks are once again scrambling to attract deposits as the temporary liquidity cushion from foreign currency non-resident (bank) inflows fades and credit growth outpaces deposit growth. After two to three quarters of relative relief, tighter liquidity is reviving competition for funds, prompting lenders, particularly mid-sized and smaller banks, to raise rates, experts said.
Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Indian Bank have raised rates on select term-deposit tenures, largely between 1.5 and 3 years, to as much as 7.5%. Small finance banks Utkarsh and Suryoday are offering up to 8.6%, including higher rates for senior citizens.