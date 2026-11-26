MUMBAI: Indian banks are once again scrambling to attract deposits as the temporary liquidity cushion from foreign currency non-resident (bank) inflows fades and credit growth outpaces deposit growth. After two to three quarters of relative relief, tighter liquidity is reviving competition for funds, prompting lenders, particularly mid-sized and smaller banks, to raise rates, experts said.
MUMBAI: Indian banks are once again scrambling to attract deposits as the temporary liquidity cushion from foreign currency non-resident (bank) inflows fades and credit growth outpaces deposit growth. After two to three quarters of relative relief, tighter liquidity is reviving competition for funds, prompting lenders, particularly mid-sized and smaller banks, to raise rates, experts said.
Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Indian Bank have raised rates on select term-deposit tenures, largely between 1.5 and 3 years, to as much as 7.5%. Small finance banks Utkarsh and Suryoday are offering up to 8.6%, including higher rates for senior citizens.
Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Indian Bank have raised rates on select term-deposit tenures, largely between 1.5 and 3 years, to as much as 7.5%. Small finance banks Utkarsh and Suryoday are offering up to 8.6%, including higher rates for senior citizens.
“Competition for domestic deposits didn’t really go away, it just went away from the headlines. On ground it didn’t really go away. Now that the liquidity has gone down, the deposit pressure is back in focus,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, director and head—BFSI Research, CareEdge Group.
Banks are also targeting specific tenures, such as 555-day deposits, and senior citizens to lock in relatively sticky funding. Credit growth continues to significantly outpace deposit accretion, Bhalerao said.
Banks mobilized more than ₹12 trillion in FCNR(B) deposits under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) special window, which was open from 8 June to 31 August, providing a significant boost to system liquidity. After peaking at more than ₹13 trillion in September, liquidity has declined amid RBI measures and tax-related outflows, slipping into deficit this week.
Foreign banks and some large private and public sector lenders absorbed much of the FCNR(B) inflows, but the liquidity boost was felt across the banking system. As inflows tapered off, conditions tightened even for lenders that had raised relatively little FCNR funding, analysts said.
RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank had relatively high FCNR(B) deposits, accounting for 7-21% of their total deposits as of September. By comparison, CSB Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, City Union Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Maharashtra, DCB Bank, Indian Bank and HDFC Bank had raised FCNR deposits equivalent to up to 3.3% of their overall balance sheet, according to a 19 November note by YES Securities.
Loans outpace deposits
The widening gap between credit and deposit growth is adding to banks’ funding pressure. RBI data show bank credit rose 19.3% year-on-year to ₹237 trillion as of 31 October, while deposits grew 16.8% to ₹288 trillion.
Banks’ increased reliance on certificates of deposit (CDs), short-term funding instruments, also reflects the scramble for funds. Issuances rose 67% year-on-year to more than ₹1 trillion in October.
Bhalerao attributed strong loan demand partly to a substitution effect, with elevated domestic and overseas yields prompting some borrowers to shift their funding requirements to banks.
“Market borrowing is not that attractive even though we have been seeing high borrowing, especially from PSUs. And one rate hike typically does not dent bank credit demand, so till more hikes come in, demand momentum could continue,” he said, adding that some bank credit also goes towards funding non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) for on-lending.
Banks had been reluctant to raise deposit rates as lending rates trended lower before the rate-hiking cycle began. Even after the October rate increase, the effective rise in lending rates has not been significant, limiting the need to raise deposit rates to protect margins. Lenders had indicated this stance after their July-September results, but recent deposit-rate hikes suggest strong loan demand is beginning to exert pressure, a senior analyst said.
“Banks have been replacing high cost deposits since FCNR flows came in. But given that credit growth remains pretty solid, the deposit pressure has remained high and banks will again have to chase deposits to support the loan growth,” he added.
Uneven deposit growth
Banks’ ability to attract domestic deposits also varies. Retail deposit growth was around 12% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 (FY27), but the divergence across lenders remained significant, Jefferies Research said in a 23 November note.
ICICI Bank and SBI recorded deposit growth of 13-14%, while HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank saw growth of around 12%. Axis Bank and other public sector banks lagged, at around 10% or lower.
“Larger banks, that offer similar rates on current account and savings account (Casa) deposits, are seeing similar growth in Casa deposits and in-line with sector growth of 10%. Casa growth continues to stay lower than growth in total deposits, and given the wide yield curve, we expect Casa ratio to continue declining,” the note said.
The banking system’s Casa ratio fell to 34.4% in Q2 FY27 from 35.6% in the previous quarter, reducing the share of relatively low-cost current and savings deposits. The shift could raise banks’ funding costs as they compete more aggressively for term deposits to sustain loan growth.