Banks dip into excess regulatory buffers to meet credit demand

“If you take everything into account, the system liquidity is in the order of about ₹5 trillion," he said. In October last year, RBI had said that the fortnightly main liquidity operation conducted through 14-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions may be complemented with 28-day VRRR auctions, depending upon the liquidity conditions. On Friday, the central bank announced that given the moderation in surplus liquidity, it will merge the 28-day VRRR with the fortnightly 14-day main auction and therefore, only 14-day VRRR auctions will be conducted. Fine-tuning operations of various maturities for absorption as well as injection of liquidity will continue as necessary, Das said. According to Kaushik Das, chief economist, India and South Asia, Deutsche Bank, going forward, RBI will announce term variable repo rate auctions, to fine tune liquidity, which will result in the Mumbai Interbank Offer Rate (Mibor) and the call money rate aligning with the repo rate.

