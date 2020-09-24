The collateral-free, government back scheme was launched in May to enable small businesses resume operations and help them pay salaries and rent, besides meeting restocking expenses, amid the covid-19 crisis. However, based on industry demand, last month, the ambit of the scheme was expanded to include micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with turnover of up to ₹250 crore from ₹100 crore, in line with the new MSME definition and individuals for business purposes.