Banks face a dilemma on lowering deposit rates any further

‘Ultimately there is a limit on how much we can hit the depositors. I am getting a lot of feedback from depositors that SBI does not care about depositors," Kumar had said. After RBI lowered its repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) on 22 May, Kumar said SBI will convene a meeting of its asset liability committee (ALCO), the panel that deliberates on interest rate changes. India’s largest lender pays an interest rate of 5.5% to depositors below ₹2 crore in the one-two year bracket, after a 20 bps reduction on 12 May.