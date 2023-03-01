Banks face challenges in deposit accretion while maintaining margins, says India Ratings
- With rising interest rates and persistent inflation, the Reserve Bank of India remains in withdrawal of accommodation mode and India Ratings said, this and a high base effect, would mean that banking system credit would grow at 13.5% y-o-y in FY24, down from 15% in FY23
Mumbai: Indian banks face an uphill task of mobilising deposits while minimising the impact on margins, apart from setting aside additional provisions on account of the proposed transition to the expected credit loss (ECL) model, rating agency India Ratings and Research said on Wednesday.
