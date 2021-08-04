MUMBAI : Lenders are facing stiff resistance from government enterprises in their attempts to freeze non-compliant current accounts under a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directive, the deadline for which ended on 31 July.

In a circular in August 2020, RBI had said banks with little or no loan exposure cannot open a current account for borrowers, and existing non-compliant accounts had to be frozen.

The central bank’s directive was aimed at cracking down on attempts by borrowers using current accounts at non-lending banks to siphon off funds. RBI said banks with less than 10% of the banking system exposure to a particular borrower cannot open a current account.

Over the past few weeks, banks have closed scores of such accounts. According to a senior banker, some government enterprises have, however, told banks that if their current accounts were closed, then they will blacklist the lender.

Banks, especially state-owned institutions, significantly rely on government clients for business, and such a move would hurt them the most.

“A state government entity in Gujarat that has 200 collection accounts (for customer payments) with our bank has threatened to blacklist us. We are in a fix about what to do as we have to comply with the regulator’s guidelines as well. We have got similar feedback from a state government body in Andhra Pradesh," said a senior public sector banker on the condition of anonymity.

He said RBI was informed about the development and lenders have sought an exception for government accounts. “While the objective of the circular was to avoid diversion of funds, there should have been an exception for public sector units (PSUs), unless you are suspecting them of diverting funds as well."

RBI has told banks to ensure customers do not face business disruption, he said.

A private sector banker, who also sought anonymity, said clients will definitely face inconvenience; there is no option but to follow RBI’s instructions. Some customers, he said, are seeking additional time to comply.

“We are following the circular as the Reserve Bank is asking all banks to do it. There are some customers who want time to deal with it as they feel inconvenienced, but we understand the spirit of the circular and are following it," he said, adding that even if customers are used to a particular way of dealing with a bank, they will now get used to the new way.

Small businesses are one of the most affected following this transition owing to limited wherewithal when compared with larger peers. Many have multiple current accounts and the banks’ decision to freeze the accounts has led to disruption in business.

According to Rajiv Podar, president, IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, due to the sudden implementation of the order after a long hiatus, borrowers across all industries have been caught unawares.

“...without any intimation, the banks have frozen all current accounts. This has led to complete operational disruption. Project accounts are frozen, plant-wise current accounts are frozen, banks have withdrawn current account products without any intimation, which is against the spirit of banking. How will the companies pay salaries in August and other statutory dues?" said Podar.

Bankers, however, said this wasn’t the case and that they have been alerting borrowers about the deadline and had no option but to comply with RBI’s circular.

