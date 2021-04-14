Banks fear second wave of defaults as curbs begin to bite

Although it is too early to predict the bad loan situation, another round of curbs will hurt small businesses more, a senior banker said on condition of anonymity. “Small businesses were terribly hit last year, and if there are more lockdowns, they will again be at the receiving end. I think the government is aware of the issues and will avoid any blanket ban on movement," he said. To be sure, the impact on small businesses was cushioned by a sovereign-guaranteed loan scheme announced last year.