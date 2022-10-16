Banks feast on higher rates, for now

One thing that is more in banks’ control is how efficiently they run their businesses. That is measured not only in costs such as compensation and technology, but also how much risky assets they need to have to generate sufficient revenue and income. Banks continue to manage down their risk-weighted assets, a measure of their books that adjusts for how risky an asset is, like a Treasury note versus a leveraged loan. JPMorgan reduced its assets on this measure by about 1% from the second quarter, and Citigroupreported a 2% sequential reduction. Citigroup’s CET1 ratio rose from 11.9% in the second quarter to 12.2% in the third.