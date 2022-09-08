Banks’ funding questions aren’t going away

Pressure on funding costs or availability hasn’t been too much of a headache yet, as interest rates are still fairly low overall and banks came into the situation with plentiful deposits—arguably too much at some banks. The national average annual percentage yield on a one-year certificate of deposit, for example, was around 0.65% at the end of August, still well below the 1% level seen as recently as 2019, according to Bankrate.com. The U.S. banking industry’s net interest income, which is driven by the difference between lending and deposit rates, and by how much lending banks do, was up nearly 10% from the first to second quarter, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.