Industry
Banks get breathing space as RBI defers key proposals to next year
SummaryA clutch of key regulations was to come into force in the next few months. These include asking banks to set aside a higher stock of liquid assets to meet a contingency like a potential bank run and a draft framework for lenders undertaking project finance.
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to defer certain regulations for banks, with governor Sanjay Malhotra saying that the regulator will give enough time and that it does not want to cause any disruption.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more