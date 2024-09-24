Banks get innovative to beat ongoing deposit crunch

Most major lenders such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda and Kotak Bank have been partnering with aggregator platforms such as Bankbazaar to offer standalone FDs or sweep facilities--that transfer funds from the account to a fixed deposit after a certain threshold. Smaller peers such as SBM Bank India, AU Small Finance Bank and RBL Bank, among others, are partnering with fintechs like Mobikwik and PhonePe to curate more targeted products for platform users. SBM Bank India recently tied up with Mobikwik, offering the payment platform's users credit lines against an FD opened with the bank.