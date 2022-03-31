Banks get time till March 2023 to implement new system to replenish cash in ATMs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
To do away with the current system, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked banks to ensure that lockable cassettes are swapped at the time of cash replenishment in the ATMs.
In April 2018, the regulator had asked banks to consider using lockable cassettes in their ATMs, which shall be swapped at the time of cash replenishment. It was to be implemented in a phased manner, covering at least one-third ATMs operated by the banks every year, so that all ATMs achieve cassette swap by March 31, 2021.
However, in July last year, RBI had extended the deadline till March 31, 2022.
Representations have been received from various banks and Indian Banks’ Association expressing difficulties in meeting the timeline. Accordingly, the RBI has been decided to extend the timeline for implementation of cassette swap in all ATMs till March 31, 2023.
RBI in its circular said Banks must set a Board approved internal timeline to adhere to the extended deadline and submit quarterly status reports. Boards of the banks shall monitor the progress to ensure compliance.
The recommendation to switch to lockable cassettes in ATMs was based on a report of the Committee on Currency Movement set up by the central bank.
At the end of February, 2022, there were 1,20,597 ATMs on the site of banks and 1,00,909 off-site ATMs in the country.
