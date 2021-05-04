Banks go slow on unsecured retail loans as curbs increase

At IndusInd Bank too, there is a caution on unsecured loans. “We have always said that our unsecured portfolio is less than 5% of our overall loan book and that is the stated intent. We have felt that the unsecured portfolio takes time to build up and you need to have internal clients before you start scaling up this portfolio," said CEO Sumant Kathpalia.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}