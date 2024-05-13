Banks had a blockbuster quarter. But don’t let that fool you
Summary
- Banks, public and private, are firing on all cylinders. They reported healthy profit growth in the March quarter. Robust loan disbursals and stable asset quality buoyed their results. But, the blockbuster quarter masks a coming war. Keep reading.
New Delhi: “One is never more on trial than in the moment of excessive good fortune." —Lew Wallace
As far as headlines go, the banking sector has emerged as the undisputed champion of the March quarter (Q4) earnings season so far.
The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), posted a net profit of ₹20,698 crore in Q4, which is not only its highest-ever figure but also the biggest quarterly profit by any Indian bank. SBI also pipped India’s most valuable company Reliance Industries, which had logged a net profit of ₹18,951 crore in the quarter.
Another state-run lender which delighted investors was Punjab National Bank, whose net profit soared almost three-fold to ₹3,010 crore, propelled by a jump in interest income and declining sour loans.
All the private sector biggies, too, are firing on all cylinders, with profit growth of nearly 20% amid healthy disbursals.