Banks had a blockbuster quarter. But don’t let that fool you

There are only two ways to bring down a ratio— either decrease the numerator or increase the denominator. Decreasing the numerator (that is credit) means sacrificing growth, which any company is loath to do. The other option, increasing the denominator (deposits), would dent margins as banks would need to pay higher interest to attract depositors. Hard as it is, the second one is the only viable option. But like most things in life, it is easier said than done.