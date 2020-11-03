Banks have till 15 Dec to comply with current account guidelines

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said banks will have time till 15 December to comply with its guidelines on opening current accounts.

The earlier deadline was 5 November, and RBI said it will soon release a list of the frequently asked questions (FAQs) and its responses. In August, the central bank said that borrowers with more than ₹50 crore exposure to the banking system need to have an escrow mechanism, and only banks managing such escrow accounts can open current accounts.

Companies with less than ₹50 crore exposure to the banking system will have fewer restrictions in opening such accounts.

“We have received several references from banks seeking clarifications on operational issues regarding the maintenance of current accounts already opened by the banks. These references are being examined by the Reserve Bank and will be clarified separately by means of a FAQ," the central bank added.

Mint reported on 13 August that several foreign and private lenders had questioned the definition of “loan exposure" in the circular barring corporate borrowers from operating multiple current accounts. While public sector banks (PSBs) stand to benefit the most from the changed regulations on current accounts, foreign and private sector lenders said more clarity is warranted on what constitutes a loan exposure.

Experts said that private banks, which are involved in cash management for large borrowers, will be at the receiving end once the regulations come into effect. Since RBI says a borrower does not need a separate current account and can use the existing cash credit or overdraft account to streamline cash flows, systemic current account deposits could shrink.

“The RBI circular is intended to enable lenders to have better control on borrowers’ cash flows and monitor the same. The measure may also improve discipline among the borrowers as instances of diversion of funds could come down," rating agency Icra had said in a note in August.

